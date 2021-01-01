Eminem Explains Why He Took a Shot at Snoop Dogg on New Song, Says He Felt Disrespected by Snoop

Eminem calling out Snoop Dogg on the new song "Zeus" came as a surprise to many. Now, Shady is opening up about why he took a shot at his former ally.

On Thursday (Dec. 31), Em was on Shade45 Radio to discuss his latest release, Music to Be Murdered By Side B (Deluxe Edition), and the Detroit MC went in-depth about the new release's additional tracks, including "Zeus." Many speculated that Em's name-dropping of Snoop stemmed from the Doggfather's July interview on The Breakfast Club where he remarked, "[Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position to where he could be one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game feels like he's top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it. But, that's just because he's with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find."

Em said in the interview that he had no issue with that assertion. "Everything he said, by the way, was fine, up to a point," Em explained around the 30 minute mark of the interview. "Him saying I'm not in his top 10 because there are some rappers in the '90s I can't fuck with...A: Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that? Would I be here without Dre? Fuck no, I wouldn’t. The rappers he mentioned from the ‘90s—KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, [Kool] G Rap—I’ve never said I could fuck with them. I never said that."

Shady went on to say what didn't sit well was how Snoop was speaking. "I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off-guard ‘cause I'm like, where is this coming from?" he continued. "I just saw you, what the fuck? It threw me for a loop. Again, I probably could've gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, 'Far as music I can live without, I can live without that shit.' Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off-guard. I wasn't ready for that."

Em said he was initially didn't know how to react. "I didn’t know what to do about it because it confused me ‘cause I’m like, bro, same team," he added. "We’re on the same team. And I have never in my career, my entire career, said a disrespectful word about Snoop."

Em addresses the perceived disrespect on the aforementioned "Zeus" track rapping, "As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me/But just not in my camp/And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be/Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me/Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me/Meh, not really (haha)/I had dog backwards."

Snoop has not responded publicly to the call out. However, some believe he subliminally reacted with an Instagram post the following day, which read: "Back in the day if someone hated you, it meant you did something WRONG now a days it means you did something RIGHT!!"

Snoop Dogg was slated to release his latest album, Take It From a G, last month. However, the LP has been pushed back.