Eminem, Jim Jones and Maino, Millyz and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week

Another dose of hip-hop projects has arrived. This go-round, we get the 20th anniversary deluxe album from hip-hop's best-selling artist, a collab project from two New York City mainstays, a release from a fiery MC from Cambridge, Mass., and more.

Eminem keeps a surprise up his sleeve. It's been over two years since he released his Music to Be Murdered By album. On May 26, Shady blessed fans with the 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition of his diamond selling LP The Eminem Show. Em announced the updated version of his hit album on Tuesday (May 24). "Well, if you want Shady, this is what I'll give ya," he captioned a 1-minute video promotion for the new version. "#TheEminemShow 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition drops Thursday 5/26." The expanded edition of TES contains an additional 18 tracks. The new music comes on the heels of Eminem making a rare public appearance on Saturday Night Live to help send off long-time SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Two New York City rap veterans join forces as Jim Jones and Maino clique up to form the duo The Lobby Boyz and release their debut LP, The Album. The two rappers have been promoting the offering heavily on social media and have already given us a taste of things to come on the singles "Slide" featuring Fivio Foreign and "No Bobby V" with Fabolous. Expect hardcore Big Apple vibes on this one.

Coming from Cambridge, Mass., Millyz is back with another solid project called Blanco 5. The collection is the fifth installment of his Blanco series with the last one—Blanco 4—released in 2021. On the album, the fiery MC spits hot bars over a variety of different beats and lyrically stands shoulder to shoulder with some heavyweight rhymers like Styles P, Jadakiss and Fivio Foreign who appear on “Opt Out.” Check out the video below.

See more new releases from Z-Ro, Rucci, Kamaiyah and more below.