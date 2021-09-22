Here Are Hip-Hop Albums That Didn’t Live Up to the Hype

You can’t always believe the hype. Despite the fact that stans put everything up on a pedestal, flawless track records in reality are figments of our human imagination. Even the greatest at whatever profession has some speed bumps in their careers with the rating “disappointment” spray painted over them. Rappers are no different.

The number three Chance The Rapper used to wear on his hat could also represent the standout projects he’s netted between 10 Day, Acid Rap and the Grammy award-winning Coloring Book—Surf is fire, too, but much less of a pillar. The Chicago rapper was scorching hot with those drops and followed them with his wedding-themed album, The Big Day, in 2019. As noted by many fans, he seemed to take a step back with his lyrics and subject matter on this one.

Veterans aren’t exempt from taking blows either. Back in 2010, about 15 years after Lil Wayne started rapping, he made his rock music debut with his Rebirth LP. Around that same time he introduced his protégés Nicki Minaj and Drake, who are now arguably G.O.A.T.s in their own way, but Weezy's own G.O.A.T. status took a hit when fans slammed his decision to experiment with another genre. Looking back, Wayne was ahead of his time.

There are plenty of other rappers who similarly dropped the ball in the eyes of their fans. From 50 Cent's Animal Ambition to Kanye West's Ye and more, XXL takes a look back at hip-hop albums that didn’t live up to the hype. Check them out below.