Meek Mill Finally Blocks DJ Akademiks on X

Meek Mill has finally blocked DJ Akademiks on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meek Mill Blocks Ak

On Wednesday night (March 20), Meek Mill announced the latest chapter in his ongoing beef with DJ Ak. In response to a post from Ak calling into question Meek's activism, the "Going Bad" rapper responded, "Ima show yall how you hurt computer geeks just the 'block button' I’m still shooting a vid in front of your house im still coming I only wanna hear from you in person lol."

The Philadelphia rapper then shared a screenshot, which can be viewed below, that shows that he has blocked Ak on X. Meek captioned the post, "Okay it’s over yall I wanted to see how many days I could make a bad geek lose sleep lol I blocked him."

DJ Akademiks Reacts to Getting Blocked by Meek

A few minutes later, Ak got wind that he was no longer able see Meek's posts. The popular streamer shared a screenshot showing he was blocked and claimed victory over Meek in their recent back-and-forth.

"No Way Meek Mill blocked Me...... I out tweeted Mr Twitter Fingers himself," Ak captioned the pic.

DJ Akademiks and Meek Beef Goes Viral

Meek and Ak have been trading shots off and on for a few weeks, after Ak called out Meek for not addressing gay rumors. The spat included Meek saying he would die to shut Ak down. Most recently, Ak offered Meek a $1 million podcast deal when the Dream Chasers head honcho expressed interest in becoming a podcaster. Meek scoffed at Ak's offer.

Check out Meek Mill announcing he's blocked DJ Akademiks on X and see Ak's response below.

