Meek Mill is calling out violence in his hometown of Philadelphia following the recent death of rapper Phat Geez.

Meek Mill Calls Out Violence in Philadelphia Following Death of Rapper Phat Geez

On Monday (March 18), Meek hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, just after midnight to at first pay homage to rapper Phat Geez, who was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Sunday (March 17). "Rip phat geez…..Philly is a terrible place for black people to live… you see too much death!!!! Smh."

Hours later, Meek shared more thoughts on Phat Geez's untimely passing, also expressing how the violence within their hometown is causing pain throughout their city.

"I never heard this til your passing … just give a listen to how hurt and torn about trying to survive Philly the streets these young black men are! Listen to the words," Meek posted, while sharing a YouTube link to Phat Geez's track "No Gunzone."

He went on to mention PnB Rock, another Philly rapper who was senselessly gunned down in Los Angeles in September of 2022. Meek wrote, "Pnb started off trying to be positive this was his breakout song…. Got killed by another black over a piece of metal/chain all the way in la … ima always have boundaries but don’t tell me about surviving this self hatred thing …Are yall seeing this!"

Meek then reposted an older video of PnB Rock rapping. He wrote alongside this post: "Besides him dying in la a lot of people in Philly still turned on pnb rock … this his first day home tryna get on it hatred level went up once he got on! Shout out to meen Mont talib bam his family …100 hood dreams crushed at once behind him and millions of people hurt behind it!"

News Reports Phat Geez's Killing

On Monday, local Philadelphia news outlet NBC 10 Philadelphia reported the shooting death of the 28-year-old rising artist, which took place the night before on Sunday. The news publication says that Phat Geez, born Derrick Gant, was gunned down outside of his home and Meek Mill is fed up with violence plaguing his city.

According to NBC 10 Philadelphia via data from the Philadelphia Police, as of Monday morning, there were reports of 63 homicides in Philadelphia, a 30 percent decrease from last year.

Meek Mill Takes Aim at Former Associate Dean Doing an Interview With DJ Akademiks

In a since-deleted post on X, Meek Mill also pointed out the fact that his former associate, Dean, recently sat down with DJ Akademiks for an interview on Ak's Off the Record podcast, in which they spoke on an number of topics, including Meek, his beef with Drake and relationship with Nicki Minaj. Meek additionally noted that this all transpired amid the Ramadan, which is an Islamic holiday observed for the Muslim community to fast, worship and more. A holiday that is celebrated widely throughout Philadelphia's Muslim community.

Meek typed, "This what they doing being navigated by geeks in the middle of Ramadan while we losing real n***s in the hood! Rip phat geez this who he decided to let on his platform from whole Philly .... Deen fresh out the Feds doing interviews yall won lol."

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks have a tense past, and just recently exchanged words online, which led to Ak offering Meek a $1 million podcast deal that the Too Good to Be True rapper shut down.

Check out Meek's tweets about Phat Geez's death and the violence in Philly below.

See Meek Mill's Tweets