Rowdy Rebel Released From Prison

Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel has been released from prison after spending nearly six years behind bars.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmates search, Rowdy, born Chad Marshall, was released from Collins Correctional Facility in Collins, N.Y. today (Dec. 15).

He was first admitted to the prison on Dec. 29, 2016. Rowdy was initially sent to Rikers Island jail in Queens, N.Y. when he was arrested back in 2014. Rowdy served time for a conspiracy charge and criminal possession of a weapon.

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website also notes that Rowdy has a parole hearing scheduled for next February with a post-release supervision maximum expiration date for Dec. 15, 2025.

Rowdy, his close friend and rapper Bobby Shmurda, and other members of the GS9 crew were arrested back in 2014, on a number of charges including conspiracy, murder, drugs, and weapons possession.

In September of 2016, Shmurda revealed that he had been given five years in prison and Rowdy received 12 years. However, Bobby accepted a plea deal of seven years, so that he and Rowdy would serve the same amount of time.

The "Shmurda" dance creator is still behind bars, though. Back in September, a judge denied Bobby's parole and release from upstate New York's Clinton Correctional Facility. He's been housed at the prison since Dec. 24, 2014.

A rep for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed to XXL on Sept. 22 that following Bobby Shmurda's interview with the Board of Parole on Sept. 15, he was denied release and given a hold until the maximum expiration of his sentence on Dec. 11, 2021.

Rowdy Rebel's and Bobby Shmurda's arrests stem from a 2014 indictment, in which prosecutors referred to their GS9 crew as a "criminal street organization" in Flatbush, Brooklyn that operated from January of 2013 to October of 2014. The crimes carried out by GS9 were allegedly intended to maintain and defend their territories against rival gangs Folk Nation and Brooklyn's Most Wanted (BMW).

XXL has reached out to a rep for Rowdy Rebel for a comment on his release.

Rowdy Rebel's release was captured on Instagram Live and can be seen below.