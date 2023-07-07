Rowdy Rebel Denies He Was Robbed of Chain and Watch

Rowdy Rebel is shooting down rumors that he was recently robbed of his jewelry.

Rowdy Rebel Robbed of Jewelry?

On Friday (July 7), rumors began to circulate that Rowdy Rebel had been robbed of his chain and watch. The speculation started with a video where a man appears to be in possession of the items. In the post below, the person shows a picture of a charm that has Rowdy Rebel's name engraved on the back. He also shows off a diamond-flooded watch.

Rowdy Rebel Responds to Alleged Robbery

Rowdy Rebel got wind of news of his alleged jacking and responded on social media.

"Rob what! N***a stole out my sleep," the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper shared in a post on his Instagram Story, which can be seen below.

XXL has reached out to Rowdy Rebel's team for comment.

Rowdy Rebel's Chain

The chain in the video Rowdy Rebel was a allegedly relieved of appears to be the same chain he was gifted when he was released from prison in December of 2020. The charm features a diamond-encrusted zombie bust with glow-in-the-dark eyes and tongue. It is unclear if this is the same chain gifted to Rowdy Rebel by Young Thug.

See Rowdy Rebel's Post Denying He Was Robbed of His Jewelry Below

rowdy rebel Denies His Chain Was Snatched stolen watch instagram story 2023 rowdyrebel/Instagram