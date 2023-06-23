Young Thug Raps About Snitching on New Song ‘Jonesboro,’ Fans Wonder If It’s a Message to Gunna

Young Thug raps about someone snitching on a song off his new album and fans are trying to figure out if Gunna is the subject of his ire.

Young Thug Addresses Truth Teller on New Song "Jonesboro"

Young Thug released his new surprise album Business Is Business on Friday (June 23). On track 13, "Jonesboro," an homage to the area that encompasses his Cleveland Ave. stomping ground in Atlanta, the song track features lyrics that have people speculating if Thugger is calling out Gunna.

"Y'all n***as just a bunch of d*kes, f**king n***as/N***as told and he was my homie/I can’t miss him/Ain't nobody feel him," Young Thug raps.

Fans Wonder If Young Thug Is Addressing Gunna

Fans have been weighing in on the lines on social media.

"Well now we know how he feels," one person tweeted.

"Please don't tell me he's talking about Gunna," another person commented.

Others were not convinced the lines were aimed at Gunna.

"It was recorded before thug got locked up," someone else posted.

Young Thug's New Album

Young Thug's new album is executive produced by Metro Boomin and features star-studded guest appearances from Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert and more. Gunna is noticeably missing from the 15-song project, only raising more speculation that there has been a rift between the two rappers following Gunna's plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

