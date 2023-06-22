Young Thug Fans Think He’s Dropping a New Album After Updating Instagram Profile Picture

UPDATE (JUNE 22):

Young Thug posted a new image to his Instagram feed on Thursday afternoon (June 22) that shows him in a courtroom surrounded by what appears to be lawyers.

"BUSINESS IS BUSINESS TONIGHT," he wrote in the IG caption.

Whether it's a new album or a new song dropping tonight isn't known at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY (JUNE 22):

Young Thug, who is still awaiting his fate in the YSL Rico case, has sparked speculation today that he's dropping a new album after changing his profile picture on Instagram. Fans think the image is the potential cover art for the project.

Young Thug Changes Instagram Profile Picture

On Wednesday (June 21), fans quickly noticed that Young Thug changed his Instagram photo. The photo in question finds Thugger wearing a dapper tux in his younger days. Although the rapper didn't announce that he's releasing any new music, the photo switch was convincing enough for fans to assume so.

Young Thug's last album, Punk, debuted in October of 2021. After its release, Punk received the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, selling over 90,000 copies in its first week. It features J. Cole, T-Shyne, Gunna, Future, Juice Wrld and many more.

Young Thug Posts Cryptic QR Code on Instagram

Last Friday (June 16), the "Digits" rhymester also posted a QR code on his Instagram page with the caption "BUSINESS IS BUSINESS."

Producers like Metro Boomin, London On Da Track, Southside, Chase B and Wheezy also posted the same QR code. This made fans think Thug is coming with new music. Drake even posted too.

Once fans scan the QR code, they are taken to a website called businessisbusiness.biz. The website shows a countdown timer, which reads 0 days, 8 hours and 5 minutes at the time of this writing. The mysterious launch from Thugger could potentially arrive sometime tonight.

In other Young Thug-related news, his hearing for the YSL Rico case has been delayed until July 12. The shift in time stems from the defense attorney Eric Johnson's own ongoing hearings.

See the Photo Young Thug Used as His New Instagram Profile Picture Below