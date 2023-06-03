Deputy Arrested for Smuggling Contraband to Defendant in YSL Trial

A Fulton County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for smuggling contraband to a defendant in the YSL RICO trial.

According to a 11Alive report, published on Friday (June 2), former Fulton County Sheriff's deputy Akeiba Stanley was arrested and booked on several charges including reckless conduct and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal. She is accused of smuggling contraband to Christian Eppinger, a defendant in the YSL racketeering trial, with the help of one of his family members. Additionally, Stanley is being accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with Eppinger.

The sheriff's office also confirmed in a statement that Stanley visited Eppinger's cell and communicated with him on an illegal phone. Messages between the two were later discovered on Instagram, according to an arrest warrant.

Eppinger, who is an alleged gang member, is accused of shooting a veteran Atlanta police officer several times last year while being taken into custody.

"Her reckless actions endangered the safety of citizens, staff and employees at the Fulton County Courthouse and put other inmates in jeopardy," said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat in a statement on Friday. "To violate your sworn oath in such a brazen way that directly puts the life and safety of others at risk is unconscionable."

"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we are all responsible for our actions," he continued. "If you break the law, you will be held accountable. The actions of this one individual are certainly not a reflection of the men and women of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office who show up to work each and every day and conduct their duties with professionalism, honor and integrity."

XXL has reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

Watch 11Alive News Report on Deputy's Arrest for Smuggling Contraband to Defendant in YSL Trial Below