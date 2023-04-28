Young Thug Relies on Eating Chocolate and Chips in Jail, Attorney Files Fourth Motion for His Release – Report

In the latest update in the ongoing Young Thug trial, the rapper's attorney is calling out his client's eating conditions while behind bars.

According to Atlanta's 11Alive on Thursday (April 27), Young Thug's legal counsel, Brian Steel, is trying his hand at bond yet again, this time calling out Fulton County Jail for the unhealthy food options provided to Thugger. Steel, who says Thug is "languishing in the County Jail" by not being granted bond in the midst of his trial, filed a motion claiming that the Atlanta rapper's access to nutritional food options are limited and he relies on junk foods like chocolate and chips, both of which have "zero health benefits."

The news publication goes on to add that Steel says Young Thug also hasn't had much access to fresh air and sunlight since May 2022, when he was initially arrested on RICO charges, aside from being transported to and from his court appearances. Exercise is apparently limited as well due to Thugger being housed in a small jail cell.

Adding to the list of grievances, Steel claims that Thug is also "sleep-deprived" because he only receives five hours of sleep daily, and when Thugger is due in court, he has to be up between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

This is Young Thug's fourth attempt at bond, and his attorney is hoping that the court grants the rapper a temporary release, using the defense that "conditions can be imposed which permit bond to be set."

As previously reported, Young Thug was taken into custody on RICO charges last May with 26 other members of his YSL collective. The Fulton County, Ga. D.A. accused Thug of spearheading Young Stoner Life, which he allegedly disguised as a record label. Thugger has been charged with eight counts of violating the RICO Act as well as possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of codeine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm and possession of a machine gun charges.

XXL has reached out to Young Thug's attorney for a comment on this matter.

See Footage of Young Thug's Attorney in Court Attempting to Secure Thug Bond