2024 is almost here, but that doesn't mean there isn't some heat left to be dropped in 2023. There is more in store for the December 2023 new music releases.

Nicki Minaj Makes Return With Pink Friday 2 Album

Fans have been waiting for Nicki Minaj's new album for five years. On Dec. 8, the head Barb in charge will return with her fifth album, Pink Friday 2. Originally slated for an October release, Nicki changed the date to November back in June and later pushed the drop date to her birthday.

In the months leading up to the album, Nicki released the single "The Last Time I Saw You" in September and also previewed the track "Big Difference" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in October. Other than that, Nicki has been mostly mum on specific details of the release, her first since 2018's Queen.

Chief Keef's Readies Almighty So 2 Album

Following multiple pump-fakes, Chief Keef is set to close out the year with his new album, Almighty So 2. First revealed to be coming out last November, Sosa has since announced multiple release dates for the project. Unfortunately, he failed to put out the album each time, to the dismay of fans. No explanations have been given for the delays.

The last album from Chief Keef was 4NEM, which dropped in December of 2021. AS2, which is slated to be released on Dec. 15, contains 15 songs and features the previously released singles "Tony Montana Flow" and "Racks Stuffed Inna Couch." There's also a chance Drake could appear on the album. Chief Keef is coming off an appearance on Drake's For All the Dogs track "All the Parties," which received a remix from Nicki Minaj.

Polo G to Drop Hood Poet Album

Polo G has been mostly quiet on the music tip in 2023. He plans to close out the year with a bang when he releases his latest album, Hood Poet, on Dec. 31. ’Lo started off the year with the single "No Time Wasted" featuring Future in February. He also made an appearance on the Diplo track "Heartbroken" over the summer.

August was an eventful month for the Chicago rapper. He released the single "Barely Holding On" and announced Hood Poet would be coming out in September. The same month, he was arrested following a raid on his Los Angeles home where several guns were discovered. The raid was in connection to an alleged robbery involving Polo G's brother, Trench Baby. Polo later pushed the LP back to the end of the year.

See more new releases dropping in December from AZ, Bun B and Statik Selektah, and others below.