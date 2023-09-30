B.G. Drops First New Verse Since Being Released From Prison

B.G. has dropped his first new verse with Boosie BadAzz since being released from federal prison almost a month ago.

B.G. Drops First Feature Verse Since Being Released From Prison

On Friday (Sept. 29), Boosie BadAzz hopped on his YouTube channel and uploaded the official music video for his song "My Dawg" featuring B.G. The ChuckStarFilms-directed visual, which can be seen below, highlights the two rappers' friendship, some of B.G.'s previous music videos, moments in Boosie's career and more.

In the sentimental trap single, B.G. raps about the people who switched up on him before thanking Boosie BadAzz for holding him down during his 11-year sentence. The rapper spent a decade in federal prison for gun possession and witness tampering.

"Lot of people f**ked me up and went to sleep on me/Same ones used to come around and leach on me," B.G. raps. "I'm walking light I got police on me/But I'm still taking chances with that heat on me/Used to get my motivation from my kids and fans/Anything I ever needed I could get from my man."

B.G. continues rhyming, "I was blessed to have a friend like Boo in the can/Every holiday he would hit my mom with a bag/What n***a you know doing s**t like that."

Before ending his verse in "My Dawg," the Cash Money Records artist declares that he's still about that action despite the positive life changes he's made.

B.G. Records Music in Studio for the First Time in 13 Years

On Sept. 17, the New Orleans rapper hinted that he'd be debuting new music after he went on Instagram and shared a video of himself recording in the studio. The clip can be seen below.

"Waaahhh!!" B.G. captioned the post. "They finally gave me a recreational pass and I took that time to do what I do best..I f**ked that studio up today for the 1st time in almost 13 years..anybody who think I lost it is about to have a whole pie in they face..real n***as back in style.. Heart of the Streets 3 #ComingSoon."

Hear B.G.'s guest verse on Boosie BadAzz's "My Dawg" below.

Listen to B.G.'s First New Verse Since Being Released From Prison

Watch B.G. Record Music in Studio for the First Time in 13 Years