Birdman Confirms B.G. Is Signed to Cash Money Records

Birdman has confirmed that B.G. is signed to Cash Money Records.

Birdman Confirms B.G. Is Back With Cash Money Records

During an interview with The 85 South Podcast, which premiered on Friday (Sept. 8), Cash Money Records CEO Birdman affirmed that B.G. is signed to his historic rap label.

"For the record, I just want n***as to know that my n***a [B.G.] official Cash Money — ain't no cap in that," he emphatically stated at the 4:18 mark in the video down below.

"Ya heard me? Ain't nobody he can ever sign with beside this s**t. I'm bringing all this s**t together. B.G. signed to Cash Money so y’all don't got to hear it from nowhere else."

Birdman's comments come after B.G., aka Baby Gangsta, was released from prison earlier this week after serving 11 years on charges of gun possession and witness tampering. Upon B.G.'s release from prison, Birdman went on Instagram Live and recorded himself greeting the former incarcerated rapper at what appears to be an airport. The Cash Money CEO also presented the New Orleans rhymer with an blinged-out pendant.

Gucci Mane Says He Wants to Sign B.G. for $1 Million When He's Released From Prison

Birdman's comments might be a reaction to Gucci Mane's announcement in November 2022 that he would sign B.G. to his label 1017 Records for $1 million when he got out of prison<. a> Gucci Mane made that statement after false rumors spread on social media that B.G. had already been released from prison.

In his tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the Atlanta rhymer shared a dated photo of B.G., along with the message: "My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend [B.G.]! Glad u home bruh! Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at me, I got a milli for u! Wanna sign u to 1017!!!!! #1017Mafia [money bag emojis]."

B.G. wasn't never released from prison during that time. Nevertheless, it looks like he's Cash Money for life.

Read More: Cash Money Artists Who Never Released an Album on the Label

Watch Birdman's Interview on The 85 South Comedy Show Below

Watch B.G. of the Hot Boys Walk Out of Prison After Serving 11 Years Below