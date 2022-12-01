Gucci Mane Says He Wants to Sign B.G. for $1 Million When He’s Released From Prison

Gucci Mane has a $1 million record deal waiting for B.G. when he gets out of prison.

On Tuesday (Nov. 29), Gucci Mane jumped on his Twitter account and posted a tweet announcing that he wants to sign the incarcerated rapper for $1 million when he's released from prison. In his tweet, the Atlanta rapper shared a dated photo of the former Cash Money rapper B.G., who is serving a 14-year prison sentence in a California penitentiary, and the message: "My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @BGHollyHood ! Glad u home bruh! Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at me, I got a milli for u! Wanna sign u to 1017!!!!! #1017Mafia [money bag emojis]."

According to a TMZ report, published on Wednesday (Nov. 30), it appears that Gucci Mane was fooled by a video that purportedly showed a person resembling B.G. walking out of prison and being greeted by family members. The "So Icy" rapper deleted his tweet presumably after realizing that it was not B.G. in the alleged video (see below).

Nevertheless, B.G., born Christopher Noel Dorsey, is currently serving a 14-year sentence in federal prison after pleading guilty to gun possession and witness tampering in July of 2012. The case stems from a 2009 arrest in New Orleans during a traffic stop. Police discovered three guns in a car he was driving that was actually stolen from a rental car parking lot. B.G. was hit with obstruction of justice by trying to intimidate one of his two associates in the vehicle to falsely claim ownership of the gun. But the former Hot Boys rapper later copped to owning the guns.

B.G. is incarcerated at California’s FCI Herlong Detention Center. The rapper's release date is scheduled for April 7, 2024.