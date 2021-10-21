Toughness has been an admirable trait in the world of hip-hop for quite some time. The game has always placed a premium on street cred, which is a testament to one's reputation throughout the areas they frequent and beyond. Street cred can be attained through various means, but striking fear in others is one of the more prevalent -- and effective -- ways to go about being respected in the streets, as well as in the realm of hip-hop. Going back as early as pioneers like Melle Mel, who was one of the first street-certified MCs in rap, hip-hop had its fair share of imposing figures during the 1980s, including Just-Ice, Eric B., Big Daddy Kane and other legendary rap luminaries.

While there were more than a few fearsome figures in rap, much of the music made prior to 1988 -- when acts like N.W.A. began to popularize gangsta rap -- was lighthearted jams for the party or based around cautionary tales and social commentary. But by the time hip-hop crept into the 1990s, violent overtones were the norm in rap songs, drawing the ire of political pundits and activists who were appalled by the content featured in the culture's songs.

That decade would see hip-hop continuously come under fire due to controversial lyrics. The critics perceived the lines as promoting violent acts and criminality under the guise of "keeping it real." As time passes and changes are made, mainstream America and the hip-hop community have since inched closer to being on common ground. Fans and the greater public have become somewhat desensitized from the harsh realities laid on wax and now categorize it as closer to entertainment than a testimonial. Besides, who doesn't like a little bit of hardcore rap from time to time?

With that in mind, XXL highlights 50 of the most violent lyrics we've come across throughout the years. Eminem, Future, Cam'ron and Lil Durk are just some the rappers with lines that will make you cringe. Parental advisory is highly suggested.