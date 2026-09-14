Boosie Badazz Opens Up About Alleged $600,000 He Paid to Receive a Pardon From President Trump and Got Scammed

Boosie Badazz sat down with 60 Minutes this week to share his story of the two men he paid for a Presidential pardon that never materialized.

On Sunday (Sept. 13), 60 Minutes aired a segment looking into lobbyists within and around the current administration brokering pardons for felons–then not delivering the pardon. Boosie spoke about the $600,000 he paid Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl for what he says he was told was guaranteed clemency for his federal gun case, and is now suing over it not happening.

Following the segment airing, Boosie clarified his conversation in a post to X, explaining that some parts of his conversation didn't make it to the final cut.

"I DID A HOUR INTERVIEW WITH 60 MINUTES ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED WITH MY LAWSUIT BUT ONLY A FEW THINGS GOT PUT OUT," he wrote. "I TALKED ABOUT HOW BEFORE THIS SITUATION HAPPENED THAT I SAT DOWN WITH THE PARDON CZAR AT THE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSING WHY I FELT I NEEDED A PARDON.I TOLD THEM THAT I FELT MS ALICE WOULD HELP ME BUT THE JUDGE ENDED UP DISMISSING THE CASE A FEW MONTHS LATER SO SHE DIDNT NEED TOO .A MONTH LATER THEY PICKED MY CASE BACK UP N GAVE ME THE SAME CHARGES N ADDED A CHARGE OF ME BEING A ATTACK [addict] AROUND A FIREARM."

He continued "HOW AM I A ATTACK WHEN I HAVE NEVER BEEN TO REHAB. I WAS SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS N STATE PRISON FOR 3RD OFFENSE MARIJAUNA N NEVER OFFERED REHAB. WE HAD PROOF THAT THESE THIEVES SAID THE PRESIDENT SIGNED THE PARDON."

He ended the post saying he needs to be compensated by Burkman and Wohl "times 10," which would imply he is seeking more than the $600,000 he paid and the $300,000 he says was guaranteed back in their contract should the pardon not happen. He also added that he believes the interview should help prove his point "clearly" in civil court.

Watch Boosie Badazz's full segment on 60 Minutes below.

Watch Boosie Badazz on 60 Minutes

See Boosie Badazz's Clarifying Post About His 60 Minutes Interview

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