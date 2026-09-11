Boosie Badazz has a warning for rappers amid artist interviews being used as evidence in high-profile court cases as of late.

On Thursday (Sept. 10), Boosie issued his warning on X, emphasizing that he feels interviews can be even more detrimental to a case than the prosecution using their lyrics against them.

"THESE LAST WELL KNOWN CASES THAT HAVE WENT TO TRIAL PODCAST INTERVIEWS HAVE BEEN USED AS CRITICAL EVIDENCE TO TRY N CONVICT THE DEFENDENTS!" he wrote. "WATCH WHAT U SAY ON THESE PODCAST! DONT AWNSER A QUESTION THAT U KNOW CAN JEOPARDIZE YOUR FREEDOM! I THINK ITS MORE DAMAGING THAN THE MUSIC."

Hip-hop media has been in the courtroom heavily in recent months, from Duane "Keffe D" Davis' trial for the murder of Tupac Shakur to Lil Durk's current murder-for-hire trial for the hit on Quando Rondo.

Just days prior to Boosie's post, prosecutors used a portion from Durk's 2023 interview on DJ Akademiks' Off The Record podcast for closing arguments in his case. In the clip, Ak asks Durk about people telling him he should retaliate for King Von's murder, and Durk responds saying he said he "no longer hears" those comments. Prosecutors presented it so as to say Durk had already retaliated, which is why he no longer hears the comments.

Weeks earlier, prosecutors used clips from a Keffe D interview with Vlad TV where he confessed to orchestrating Tupac's murder and went into detail. He was eventually found guilty.

Check out Boosie Badazz's full message below.

See Boosie Badazz's Warning for Rappers

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