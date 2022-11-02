Gucci Mane Says He Dropped Baby Racks One Day After Signing Him, Racks Responds

Gucci Mane says he has dropped his new artist Baby Racks only a day after inking the buzzing rapper to a deal on his 1017 record label.

On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Gucci Mane unceremoniously announced the roster move on Twitter.

"Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day ‍that dude is not signed to 1017," Guwop tweeted.

Gucci Mane did not make it clear why he was nixing Baby Racks' label deal. The move came less than a day after Baby Racks made disparaging comments about Houston following the death of Takeoff, and about 20 minutes after Baby Racks posted something referencing the Migos' hit song "Versace."

It is also unclear if Baby Racks is happy or upset about his newfound free agency. He responded to Gucci Mane's post with a seemingly sarcastic thank you.

"Congratulations to babyracks appreciate the video appreciate flying me and my team out I appreciate that check Atlantic records sent thank you Gucci," Baby Racks replied to Gucci Mane's Twitter post along with a deuces emoji.

He then attempted to reach out to other independent CEOs about getting a shot on their teams.

"Ima free agent now youngboy get at me @YoGotti wassup @Jeezy holla at me @qcm_p wassup wit it @RickRoss wassup@gucci1017," Baby Racks added.

Gucci Mane and Baby Racks formed a relationship earlier this year when Guwop reached out to the Georgia artist on Instagram. Last month, Baby Racks released the song and video for the Gucci Mane-assisted single "Look Ma I Did It."

XXL has reached out to Gucci Mane's team for comment.