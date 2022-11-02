Gucci Mane Says He Dropped Baby Racks One Day After Signing Him, Racks Responds

Gucci Mane Says He Dropped Baby Racks One Day After Signing Him, Racks Responds

Gucci Mane/YouTube

Gucci Mane says he has dropped his new artist Baby Racks only a day after inking the buzzing rapper to a deal on his 1017 record label.

On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Gucci Mane unceremoniously announced the roster move on Twitter.

"Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day ‍that dude is not signed to 1017," Guwop tweeted.

gucci1017/Twitter
Gucci Mane did not make it clear why he was nixing Baby Racks' label deal. The move came less than a day after Baby Racks made disparaging comments about Houston following the death of Takeoff, and about 20 minutes after Baby Racks posted something referencing the Migos' hit song "Versace."

babyracks1017/Twitter
babyracks1017/Twitter
babyracks1017
It is also unclear if Baby Racks is happy or upset about his newfound free agency. He responded to Gucci Mane's post with a seemingly sarcastic thank you.

"Congratulations to babyracks appreciate the video appreciate flying me and my team out I appreciate that check Atlantic records sent thank you Gucci," Baby Racks replied to Gucci Mane's Twitter post along with a deuces emoji.

He then attempted to reach out to other independent CEOs about getting a shot on their teams.

"Ima free agent now youngboy get at me @YoGotti wassup @Jeezy holla at me @qcm_p wassup wit it @RickRoss wassup@gucci1017," Baby Racks added.

babyracks1017/Twitter
Gucci Mane and Baby Racks formed a relationship earlier this year when Guwop reached out to the Georgia artist on Instagram. Last month, Baby Racks released the song and video for the Gucci Mane-assisted single "Look Ma I Did It."

XXL has reached out to Gucci Mane's team for comment.

