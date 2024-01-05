B.G. Disses Lil Wayne on New Song ‘Gangstafied’ With Finesse2tymes

B.G. is dissing Lil Wayne on Finesse2tymes' new song "Gangstafied."

B.G. Shades Lil Wayne on New Track

On Friday (Jan. 5), Finesse2tymes released the song and video for the new track "Gangstafied" featuring B.G. On the track, which can be heard below, B Gizzle sends a shot at his former round Lil Wayne. While addressing things that were going on on the outside while he was in prison B.G. raps, "My n***a Boosie went home and my dawg was steady blowing/My n***a Weezy steady touring, but he's b***h and it's showing/I'm still a living legend, don't act like you didn't know it."

Fans React to B.G. Dissing Lil Wayne

Fans on social media have been weighing in on the B.G. diss.

"Yeah I just heard a new song bg just did with finesse and he dissed Wayne smh we not getting a cash money reunion tour," one person opined on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I was not expecting BG to get out and come at Wayne like especially after he took pics with Birdman, bro was like 'it’s still F weezy,'" another tweet reads.

"Lil Wayne been quiet lately," another fan wrote. "If he pop out just to tear BG a new a*shole, that’ll be enough for me."

B.G. came home from prison in September of 2023 following an 11-year bid for illegal gun possession. While his relationship with Birman appears to be intact, there is clearly still some underlying friction between him and Wayne.

