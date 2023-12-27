Boosie BadAzz Calls Out Wack 100 for Saying B.G. Is a Snitch, Wack Responds

Boosie BadAzz is calling out Wack 100 for saying B.G. is a rat, and Wack has responded.

Boosie Disses Wack 100 for B.G. Snitch Claims

Wack 100 has been on a mission to prove B.G. is a snitch for the past few days, which has even drawn the ire of Birdman. On Tuesday (Dec. 26), Boosie chimed in and called out Wack for his claims. In an Instagram Live video, which can be seen below, Boosie bucks back at Wack's claims that the Cash Money rapper ratted.

"How the f**k a n***a snitch, he done 13 years, 14 years?" Boosie questioned in the video. "Get the f**k out of here."

Boosie, who was one of the first artists B.G. collabed with when he came home from prison, captioned the video, "DISS N***A A [Clown] #3fingerwack."

Wack 100 Responds to Boosie

Wack 100 has since taken to his social media outlet of choice, Clubhouse, and responded to Boosie.

"Why Boosie mad at me? Didn't he call [Birdman's brother] Gangster a rat based off paperwork?" Wack 100 questioned in the video below. "So, he mad at me ’cause I called B.G. a rat ’cause we got the paperwork."

"I will beat the f**k out of you, Boosie," Wack continued. "You know me in real life. You weigh about 117 pounds. I will beat the dog s**t out of you, boy. I will catch you."

In December of 2011, B.G. pled guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice. The following July, he was sentenced to 14 years in a federal prison. He was released after serving 11 years. Wack claims to have documentation that B.G. told on someone.

Read More: Saucy Santana Calls Out Wack 100 for Trying to Get Another Man to Beat Up Saucy in DJ Akademiks Beef

See video of Boosie BadAzz calling out Wack 100 for saying B.G. is a rat and Wack's response below.

Watch Boosie Call Out Wack 100

See Wack 100's Response to Being Called Out by Boosie