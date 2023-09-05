B.G. Released From Prison After Serving 11 Years

New Orleans rapper B.G. is officially a free man.

B.G. of the Hot Boys Released From Prison

On Tuesday (Sept. 5), XXL confirmed that B.G. has been released from prison after a decade-plus-long bid. Earlier this afternoon, video footage began circulating online from Birdman's Instagram Live, showing that B.G., founding member of Cash Money Records' Hot Boys, was no longer behind bars after serving 11 years. Baby Gangsta, popularly known as B.G., was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison back in 2012 for gun possession and witness tampering.

Who Is B.G.?

B.G., born Christopher Dorsey, rose to prominence in the New Orleans rap scene alongside Lil Wayne, Turk and Juvenile as a member of the Hot Boys, crafting early street anthems such as "Neighborhood Superstars," "Get It How U Live," "Ride or Die" and more. B. Gizzle dropped his debut album, Choppa City in the Ghetto, in 1999 before parting ways with Cash Money in 2001 to create his own imprint, Chopper City Records.

One of B.G.'s most widely known records, "Bling Bling," featuring the Hot Boys and Big Tymers, arrived in 1999 and appeared on his first effort.

Why Was B.G. Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison?

Prior to being sentenced over a decade ago, B.G. pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop in 2009 in the New Orleans East area. Police recovered three firearms in addition to the car being stolen from a rental car parking lot. Geezy's obstruction of justice charge stems from him urging one of his two associates to falsely claim ownership of the weapon, which he later confessed to.

According to Nola.com, prosecutors made it known that B.G. was not cooperating and was maintaining a "no-snitch" stance.

B.G. was initially due to be released on April 17, 2024.

See the Video of B.G. Free Alongside Birdman Below

Check Out Exclusive Photos of B.G. Released From Prison

