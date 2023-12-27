B.G. Responds to Snitching Allegation – Watch

B.G. is responding to recent allegations that he testified against someone in his case.

B.G. Responds to Snitching Allegations

On Wednesday (Dec. 27), Pop Austin Media shared an interview with B.G. where the rapper called in to discuss Wack 100 calling him a rat.

"At first, I was feeling some type of way," B.G. explains around the 2:25 mark of interview below. "But, you know, the n***as who opinion matters reached out to me. Because I’ve been paying attention to this internet and this internet a fool. This s**t a beast, you heard me? You know, the internet undefeated and truth don’t need no cosigner, you know what I'm sayin’?"

He continues: "Once I talk to my real jail n***as who reached out to me and they heard about it, and then the n***as on the street that I know are standing on law, standing on business... You know, they like, ‘Listen, man, don’t even pay that s**t no mind. N***as just trying to use your light to bring them out they darkness."

B.G. Faces Snitching Allegations

For the past few days, Wack 100 has been trying to expose B.G. as a rat, claiming he has paperwork to prove B.G. testified in his own case, even to the chagrin of Wack's business partner Birdman. Boosie recently chimed in on the matter to defend B.G., which prompted Wack 100 to threaten to beat the Louisiana rapper up.

B.G. pled guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice back in December of 2011. In July of 2012, he was sentenced to 14 years in a federal prison. He was released this past September after serving 11 years.

See B.G. respond to allegations he snitched below.

Watch B.G.'s Interview on Pop Austin Media