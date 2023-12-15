Gucci Mane and B.G., Nicki Minaj, Bas and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As the official onset of winter quickly approaches, the rap game comes through with another round of hot new releases to keep our ears warm. There's a joint album from one of rap's most polarizing figures, a collab tape between an Atlanta legend and a New Orleans rapper celebrating his freedom, an LP from a Queens MC in Dreamville and more to listen to.

Gucci Mane and B.G. Surprise With Joint Mixtape Choppers & Bricks

Christmas came early this month because the East Atlanta Santa and B. Gizzle just surprised hip-hop with Choppers & Bricks, their new joint mixtape. Gucci Mane and B.G. unite for their first collaborative project together. This marks B.G.'s first project since being released from prison in September after serving 11 years behind bars.

"Early Christmas Present for the streets me and @new_bghollyhood dropping our collab mixtape #ChoppersandBricks tonite drop a [blue ice face emoji] if y’all ready," Guwop wrote on Instagram.

"Waaaahhhh … Early XMAS gift for all my Hot-Boys and Hot-Girls…If you love Real,Quality street music make sure you download me and my n[i]gga @laflare1017 new mixtape that drop TONIGHT #ChoppersAndBricks," B.G. posted on his IG.

Last month, Gucci and B.G. delivered the song "Cold" produced by Mike WiLL Made-It. The 1017 leader traveled to Las Vegas to record the music video for the track.

The Atlanta rhymer offers a slick verse replete with gunplay. "I shot like a camera/I killed all the amateurs/55 6s is damaga/We don't tote no Daringers/Go check the thermometer/We bloodied the furniture/We hit at his mama house/I heard it woke his mama up," Gucci serves.

For his verse, B.G. is putting the past behind him, but won't forget about what's owed to him. "Smashed all my old beef/Snatched out my old teeth/One by one I'm comin' to collect from everybody that owe me/Real killas they know me/Real street n***as know me/Betta be able to see your hands you ever try to approach me," he raps in his signature voice.

Nicki Minaj Drops Off Deluxe Editions of Pink Friday 2

Exactly one week after Nicki Minaj dropped off her highly anticipated album, Pink Friday 2, the Queen has returned with the project's deluxe editions. Shortly after the album's release on Dec. 8, Nicki announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she'd be dropping off the Pink Friday 2 (Gag City Edition) for digital download on her website. The deluxe comes with three new songs, two of which are the separate versions of "Beep Beep" with 50 Cent that dropped on Dec. 11. The Gag City Edition also comes with "Love Me Enough" which features Keyshia Cole and Monica.

Fans also came to find out that there were other deluxe editions available for digital download on Nicki Minaj's website: D2C Version 1, Version 2 and Version 3. Each version sports a different cover art of Pink Friday 2, and D2C Version 3 doesn't appear to have any bonus tracks. Meanwhile, D2C Version 1 includes the "Beep Beep Remix," and D2C Version 2 just includes "Love Me Enough." Nicki specified on X that the Gag City Edition, the only edition to include both bonus tracks, will only be available for a limited time.

Bas Unleashes We Only Talk About Real S**t When We're F**ked Up Album

Bas has finally unleashed We Only Talk About Real S**t When We're F**ked Up, an album the Dreamville MC has been rolling out for the better part of a year. Inspired by his travels all around the world over the past two years, Bas' latest opus explores certain aspects of the human psyche through impactful lyrics and various production styles.

The 17-track LP features previously released singles like "Ho Chi Minh," "Diamonds," and the tequila-driven "Passport Bros" featuring J. Cole. While Cole also appears on the CuBeatz-produced "Home Alone," other guest appearances include A$AP Ferg and Adekunle Gold, among other artists from all over the globe.

Check other new hip-hop projects this week from Big K.R.I.T., Curren$y, Lil Reese and more below.