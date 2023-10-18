Gucci Mane Celebrates 1017 Day With T.I., Quavo, Latto and More in Atlanta

As Gucci Mane’s dedicated fan base began to pour into the Tabernacle in Atlanta on Tuesday evening (Oct. 17) around 8 p.m., the hometown pride was palpable. Gucci’s new 1017 roster seemed airtight when the Atlanta mogul first unveiled his artists in 2020, with the release of So Icy Summer. However, chattering fans outside the venue couldn't help but question how Gucci was feeling due to tragedy infiltrating his ranks the past three years.

The label’s most promising signees Foogiano and Pooh Shiesty were each sentenced to five years in prison back in 2021 and 2022. Soon after, Mac Critter was arrested for an alleged shooting and charged with first-degree murder in January of this year. Gucci additionally dropped his signees Roboy and K Shiday, and Big Scarr tragically passed away from an accidental overdose in 2022.

"Scarr would have killed this s**t," one supporter said as they ordered a drink at the bar inside the venue.

Despite these misfortunes, there was nothing but elation during Gucci Mane’s 1017 celebration, which was thrown in support of Gucci's latest studio album, Breath of Fresh Air, released on Tuesday. The new 1017 class understood the assignment and ripped through their opening sets with confidence and ease. The label's newest member Brezden kicked things off, strutting out on stage as Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" played in the background. The young rapper got the crowd warmed up with his latest single, “Brrr B,” followed by "Same Day." Mac Critter then capitalized on this momentum during an invigorated performance of his songs "Spinnin' Til the End" and "Dawg." Li Rye also bounced around the stage as he tackled "Rental Cars."

The excited energy was welcome, but BiC Fizzle's set was an early highlight as he chose to showcase lyricism rather than youthful exuberance. Fizzle stood tall and captivated the audience, bringing the Tabernacle to a standstill as he rapped the entirety of his song "Cruise Control" without missing a bar. Sett and BigWalkDog then riled the crowd up some more with their respective performances of "Piss Sett Off" and "Poppin," among others.

Of course, it was Gucci Mane who brought the house down at 10:15 p.m. After a lengthy pause in between sets, the 1017 head honcho entered the building and rapped through songs both new and old. He opened with his Drake-assisted hit, "Both." Guwop made sure to tackle his biggest singles, including "Wake Up In The Sky," but the crowd was notably there for the deep cuts, and grew explosive during older tracks like “I Think I Love Her," “Go Head” and “Fresh Out The Joint." Gucci made sure to bring his friends along for the celebration, as Quavo, Key Glock, Latto, and notably, T.I., all stopped by to celebrate Guwop on his big day.

Despite Gucci's admittedly brief performance—he wrapped by 11 p.m.—the Atlanta rap legend's homecoming show emanated nothing but warmth from the community that raised him. He closed out his time with "First Day Out," his defiant 2009 track that encapsulates every part of what made Gucci an icon: his tongue-twisting wordplay, joyful ad-libs and penchant for gritty storytelling. Every word was enunciated by the gaggle of die-hard supporters in the house. As the evening wrapped with Gucci Mane being honored with his own day by the Atlanta City Council, his fans erupted, and the Tabernacle shook in commemoration.

"Make some noise if you're a day-one Gucci fan," Guwop said as he closed out the show. After hearing everyone reply in unison, "It's Gucci!," it's clear the right people were in the building for this celebration.

Watch Gucci Mane Perform at His 1017 Concert and Bring Out T.I., Quavo, Latto and Key Glock