Foogiano Sentenced to Five Years in Prison After Melting Off Ankle Monitor – Report

Foogiano will be behind bars for a while after allegedly removing his government-issued ankle monitor and leaving it on the side of the road last December.

According to a report from the Athens Banner-Herald on Tuesday (May 4), a judge in Georgia's Greene County Superior Court sentenced the 1017 Records artist to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty on Monday (May 3) to removing the ankle GPS device.

Music executive and Authentic Empire founder Boomman tweeted about Foogiano's prison sentence earlier this week on May 3. He wrote, "Green County Just Gave @FoogianoDaMayor 5 years for cutting an ankle monitor for a gun charge that wasn’t his and was claimed by some one else this is beyond crazy 😥 we have to do something about this!"

Foogiano also alluded to the sentencing via Instagram, sharing a post featuring a black-and-yellow sign reading, "Free Foo," and had a caption that read, "All my friends, family and supporters make this your profile pic 'while I’m gone.'"

Meek Mill called for Foo's freedom on May 3 as well, writing, "Free foogiano ..... don’t try to kill that man whole career about tryna protect his self years ago!"

Following Foogiano, born Kwame Brown, "melting off" the device, according to the Courier Journal back in March, he was on the run for about three months until he was arrested by a U.S. Marshal's Office task force in Memphis on March 11. Foogiano was apparently in the city attending memorial services for the brother of Pooh Shiesty, who is also signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Records. When arrested, Foogiano was hit with a fugitive of justice without a warrant charge.

The Gutta Baby rapper had been ordered to wear an ankle monitor and was required to stay in his home state of Georgia after being taken into custody for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Barrow County, Ga. on Dec. 6, 2020. The rhymer's December of 2020 arrest stems from a Barrow County sheriff's deputy pulling over Foogiano's vehicle for a faulty break light and overly dark-tinted windows. Although the rapper wasn't driving a vehicle, when questioned about the firearm that was recovered from the car, Foogiano reportedly told the officer "he is a famous rapper and must have a gun because rappers get shot."

Foogiano is a convicted felon and is prohibited from carrying a firearm. He was already on probation for a prior burglary conviction, so this offense was a violation of his probation.

Police also reportedly smelled marijuana when searching the vehicle and found a large amount of money. Three other individuals were also in the car, including the driver who had a gun, but was licensed to carry. All three people were let go.

Foogiano was released from jail a little over a week later after appearing in Greene County Superior Court and satisfying a $50,000 cash bond.

XXL has reached out to the Greene County Superior Court, Foogiano's attorney and a rep for the rapper for a comment on this matter.

