Who’s Next to Blow Up on These Rapper-Run Record Labels? Let Lil Baby, Yo Gotti and More Tell You

Onna Come Up

Who's next to blow up on these rapper-run record labels? Let them tell you.

Interviews: Robby Seabrook III and Aleia Woods

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

One of the biggest achievements in a rapper’s career can be building a successful record label. What started as just a name and a logo becomes a competitive option for talent and an incubator for new artists. The rapper who birthed the brand has their celebrity platform and cosign to offer to their signees. The success of the rapper’s roster proves that they know how to be a boss and have an ear for talent. This is a hip-hop thing. There is no genre of music that has this many artists with their own record labels. And right now, here are 10 artist-run record labels to look out for. Check out who on the team is next on deck, according to Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, DaBaby, 300 Entertainment CEO and cofounder Kevin Liles and more.

See the Artists Up Next on These Rapper-Run Record Labels Lil Baby, Yo Gotti and more share why these rappers are up next.

Check out more from XXL’s Spring 2021 issue including Cardi B's cover story, how rappers are legally making money from the cannabis boom and the social justice that comes with it, Snowfall's Damson Idris on how hip-hop impacted his life, A$AP Ferg reflects on the making of his Always Strive and Prosper album, Shelley F.K.A. DRAM talks about his comeback, Trippie Redd speaks on how Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert helped change hip-hop, Waka Flocka Flame checks in with us and gives an update on his Flockaveli 2 album in What's Happenin', Show & Prove interviews with 42 Dugg, Blxst, Lakeyah and Rubi Rose, Erica Banks discusses the making of hit song "Buss It," the Internet Money takeover with producers Taz Taylor and Nick Mira and more.