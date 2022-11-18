Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Rod Wave and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As Thanksgiving approaches next week, another round of new projects is primed to be your personal soundtrack as you prepare to lay down your annual feast. This week, a Compton crooner serves fans the third installment in his acclaimed mixtape series, another California-born spitter cooks up an EP with a fiery sense of empowerment, a beloved artist repping Florida delivers a new project stuffed with sounds that appeal to his cult-like following and more.

Fresh off a lengthy string of live performances that included Post Malone's Twelve Carat Tour, Rolling Loud Toronto and Hot 97's Summer Jam, Roddy Ricch unleashes his latest mixtape, Feed Tha Streets 3. After releasing the project's first single, "Stop Breathing" in September, Roddy announced the third offering in the Feed Tha Streets series on Oct. 22, the same day he celebrated his 24th birthday.

Other previously released singles from Feed Tha Streets 3 include "Aston Martin Truck" and "Twin" featuring Lil Durk, which just dropped earlier this week. Notable production credits on the 15-track tape include beats from heavy hitters like Turbo, Mustard and the stellar combination of Aaron Bow and Teddy Walton.

While the project's cover art sees Roddy Ricch sitting among others at a large table ready to dive into a Thanksgiving-style feast, the Compton rap-crooner also maintained the "feed the streets" theme in unveiling the mixtape's track listing on Monday (Nov.14), which reads like a menu at a fancy restaurant.

In promotion of Feed Tha Streets 3, Roddy linked up with restaurants around the country such as Houston's STUFF'd Wings, Trap Kitchen in Portland, Ore., and Fixins Soul Kitchen in his home city of Los Angeles to actually feed the streets, personally serving up food to hundreds of fans.

Saweetie comes through with her new EP, The Single Life. Boasting the project as an unapologetic take on feminism, individuality and straight up being a single woman, Saweetie seemingly addresses the many recent rumors revolving around herself, Migos members Quavo and Offset as well as Lil Baby.

The 6-song EP is previewed by the lead single, "Don't Say Nothin’," which only just dropped on Thursday (Nov. 17) and sees Saweetie evidently taking subliminal shots directed toward her high-profile ex-boyfriend, Quavo. The track comes just about one month after many people concluded that Quavo alluded to Saweetie's recent interview with Yung Miami on the song, "Messy," in an apparent response to the internet's belief that the "My Type" rapper may have held intimate relationships with Offset and Lil Baby behind Quavious' back.

"That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs," Saweetie raps on "Don't Say Nothin’," "He got mad and told my business to the blogs."

Saweetie maintains a similar braggadocious yet self-reflective theme throughout the rest of The Single Life as well. Songs like "Handle My Truth," "Bo$$ Chick" and "P.U.S.S.Y. (Powerful, Utopia, Supreme, Sacred, Yummy)" all leave listeners feeling like the California-born rhymer delivers her new EP with a certain sense of well-deserved empowerment.

Rod Wave is also back with his second project of 2022 in the form of Jupiter's Diary: 7 Day Theory. Rod Wave announced the release of his new EP earlier this month by simply declaring that since he "couldn't decide what song to drop," he might as well bless his rabid fan base with a project full of new sounds.

Rod Wave unveiled the official 8-song track list for Jupiter's Diary: 7 Day Theory just days after dropping the EP's lead single, "Break My Heart," an emotional, introspective song produced by TnTXD and Trillgotjuice. The stunning visual that accompanies "Break My Heart" sees Rod spending quality family time with his children while at the same time flexing his successes by cleaning his impressive collection of jewelry.

The 2020 XXL Freshman's latest offering follows the release of his critically and commercially acclaimed album, Beautiful Mind, which has reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart since it dropped back in August.

Check out new projects from Key Glock, Dave East, Juicy J and Lex Luger, 38 Spesh and more below.