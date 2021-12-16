Boosie BadAzz Asks If Saweetie’s Butt Is Real After She Got Clowned for Twerking Videos

Boosie BadAzz is very impressed by Saweetie’s twerking skills.

On Wednesday (Dec. 15), the Baton Rouge, La. rapper jumped on his Twitter account and asked if Saweetie’s butt is real after watching a twerk video she posted on her Instagram page on the same day. He inquired about City Girls' Yung Miami in his tweet as well.

"IS @Saweetie ASS REAL? CAUSE THAT MF BE MOVING LIKE AINT NO BBL BEEN DONE BACK THERE," he tweeted in all caps, adding a praise hands emoji for emphasis. "I GOTTA KEEP IT [100] THAT SHIT BE GOING CRAZY BACK THERE. N @YungMiami305 YALL KILLING THE TWERKING GAME!!."

Boosie is referring to Saweetie’s twerk video in which she and her backup dancers, also known as the Icy Girls, are dancing to the Bay Area rapper’s new song "Icy Chain."

"I heard i was the best twerker in da worrrrrrld," Saweetie wrote in the caption along with laughing tongue emojis. She also added the hashtag #icychainchallenge to encourage her fans to create their own twerk videos and tag it for her to see.

Saweetie’s latest video comes after she got clowned on social media last week for her questionable performance at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball event at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 10. In the viral video, the Warner Records artist appeared to be out of breath while performing her hit single "Icy Grl" and new track "Icy Chain."

Snippets of the performance surfaced online on Dec. 11 and began circulating on Twitter, which prompted fans to call out Saweetie for her stage presence and lack of endurance while rapping.

"Saweetie it went from worse to worser," tweeted one fan on the social-networking platform.

Another person wrote, "Saweetie’s performance fr gave me second hand embarrassment...girl wtf was that."

Nevertheless, Saweetie’s latest twerk video might be her attempt to show people that she has stamina and that her twerking skills are far from lackluster.