Saweetie Gets Clowned Badly After Performance Videos Go Viral – Watch

A recent Saweetie performance has become the talk of social media and the subject of Twitter's unrelenting creative memes.

During the Bay Area rapper's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball set at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 10, she appeared to be relatively winded while performing her hit records such as "Icy Grl" and her new track "Icy Chain."

Snippets of the performance emerged online on Dec. 11 and began circulating to the point of going viral this week with numerous people calling out Saweetie's stage presence and her lack of endurance.

One person typed, "Saweetie it went from worse to worser."

Another person addressed the double standard that exists in the music industry, comparing Saweetie's eating habits and the impact it may have on her performances to Lizzo, who receives hateful comments about how she sometimes carries herself as a full-figured woman and artist but is able to give an energetic and quality performance.

"Not so hot take: Saweetie can’t perform without being out of breath because of the crap she eats yet people assume she’s healthy. Those same people strain their voices yelling about Lizzo’s size yet she can run and perform circles around Miss 6 Piece Nugget Meal," the Twitter user typed.

Saweetie recently had a deal with McDonald's, but prior to this, she would share her fast-food and junk food recipes and concoctions via social media.

The 2021 Jingle Ball tour has made stops in several cities such as the Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas area, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Minn. and St. Paul, Minn., Philadelphia and New York City. The tour features Lil Nas X, Doja Cat—who recently announced she won't appear at upcoming show dates due to contracting COVID-19 again—and more.

The tour will hit Washington, D.C. and Atlanta next, before wrapping up in Miami.

See more reactions to Saweetie's Jingle Ball performance at Madison Square Garden below.