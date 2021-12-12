Doja Cat Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again

Doja Cat has tested positive for COVID-19 again.

On Sunday (Dec. 12), the "Say So" rhymer notified her fans of the diagnosis via social media. "As most of you probably heard, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution," she wrote in a statement on Twitter.

She continued, "Unfortunately, I'm sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. While my spirits are down since I can't be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I'm doing OK and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there."

A day earlier, Doja Cat announced on social media that she would not be attending iHeartRadio's Jingle Balls in New York or Boston because a few members on her production team tested positive for COVID-19.

This is Doja's second time catching COVID-19 in the last 18 months. Last July, she was also diagnosed with the virus. "It's been alright," she told her fans on social media at the time. "I've stayed at home. I got COVID. Honestly, don't know how this happens. I guess I ordered something off Postmates. I don't know how I got it, but I got it."

Her symptoms were not life-threatening. She added, "I'm OK now. It was a four-day symptom freakout, but I'm fine now."

Just months prior to catching the virus in 2020, she downplayed the pandemic online. "I'm not scared of a coronavirus or the beer version of that shit," Doja stated. She even dropped this wild line, "I'm gonna get corona. Then I'm gonna get a Corona ’cause I don't give a fuck about corona, bitch!"

Doja, who released her album Planet Her in June, has enjoyed a big year in 2021, including seven Grammy award nominations.

