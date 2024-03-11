Cardi B and Saweetie Attend Same Oscars Party But There Seems to Be an Issue

Cardi B and Saweetie were at the same Oscars after-party last night, and fans speculate that the two rappers may have gotten into a heated conversation.

Cardi B and Saweetie Cause a Commotion on Social Media

On Monday (March 11), Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live to chat about her after-party experience following the conclusion of the 2024 Oscars on Sunday (March 10). Cardi was photographed attending the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

“I definitely ran into somebody,” she said on Instagram Live while on the phone. “You know me, I don’t play that s**t. But I’ll call you later ’cause I’m on Live. I’ll tell you all the tea on her later. Bye.”

It remains unclear what situation Cardi B was referring to, but Saweetie was photographed at the same party, and afterwards tweeted: "I'm rlly just a bad b***h that mind my business...if u don't like me that's on you & ya mamma boo."

When a fan asked for her to clarify who she was speaking on, Saweetie replied: "the Gworls talmbout my twins."

Read More: Cardi B and Offset Beef With Nicki Minaj Artist Tate Kobang

Fans Speculate About Cardi B and Saweetie Beef

Today, gossip outlets such as MediaTakeOut also reported that Saweetie and Bardi got into a pretty nasty shouting match at the party, though none of this is confirmed. Fans continued to speculate on X, formerly known as Twitter, about whether or not Saweetie and Cardi were actually accosting each other on Sunday night. Some believed the two were just talking and that the internet just ran with the beef narrative.

"We’re Cardi b and saweetie shouting at each other or are they both just loud," questioned one fan.

"Please. Cardi didn’t even talk to that girl," wrote another. "That’s the crazy part. But you know what, thanks for bringing traction for tonight."

The rumor mill even brought up Offset's alleged infidelity.

"I don’t believe Saweetie slept with offset," added one skeptic. "I believe cardi b is a bully cosplaying as a 'girls, girl'...shes always trying to run up on someone as if anyone is afraid of her."

In 2022, Offset and Saweetie were rumored to have slept together. This is during the time Offset was still married to Cardi B. It's not certain if Saweetie was still in a relationship with Quavo at the time she was accused of having sex with Offset. The incident is apparently why Quavo and Offset had their own beef over the years.

On the 2022 song "Messy," Quavo apparently addresses the situation. "I said, ‘Caresha, please’ 'cause she too messy (Woo, please)," "B***h f**ked my dawg behind my back, but I ain't stressin' (Not at all)/You wanted the gang, you shoulda just said it, we would have blessed it (You shoulda just said it)/Now shit got messy (Uh)."

XXL has reached out to Cardi B and Saweetie's teams for further comment.

See Cardi B's Instagram Live video, as well as Saweetie's tweets and the fans' reactions to the rumors below.

Watch Cardi B's Instagram Live Video

See Saweetie's Tweets

Saweetie/X Saweetie/X loading...

attachment-saweetie-tweet-2 loading...

See Fans' Reactions to Saweetie's Tweets and Cardi B's Instagram Live Session