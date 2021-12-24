Saweetie Shaves Her Head and People Have Thoughts About It

New look. Who dis? Saweetie has switched things up by shaving her hair and people have a lot to say about the "Tap In" rapper's new style.

On Friday morning (Dec. 24), the Cali rhymer shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off her extremely short new haircut. In the pics, Saweetie poses on the beach and around a posh home. She only captioned the flicks with several emojis, one of which was a bald head.

Naturally, the drastic hair transformation had the internet buzzing, with Saweetie becoming a trending topic on Twitter as people opined about her blond one-blade look. "I love saweetie bald head," one person posted. "I use to love my bald head. Makes you feel so free. Face card has to be valid to pull that off. Everybody can’t do it!"

"Damn Saweetie left Quavo, went to mess with Baby and now she copped da fresh chop lol.. the signs be there," someone else offered.

Others were just confused. "Now why would saweetie go bald," another person pondered.

Saweetie's new look comes less than two weeks after she was trending on Twitter and getting clowned following her iHeartRadio Jingle Ball set at New York City's Madison Square Garden, where she appeared out of breath and failed to accurately pull off dance moves. The "Icy" rapper is currently prepping her sophomore album, Pretty Bitch Music, which was set to come out earlier this year. She will now release an EP titled Icy Season on Jan. 7, 2022, before dropping the LP.

See more Twitter reactions from Saweetie shaving her head below.