Rod Wave Says New Project Will Be His Final Sad Album

Rod Wave is ready to change up his sound.

The Florida rap-crooner is prepping to drop his fourth album Beautiful Mind. However, upon its release, Rod Wave says he will switch his brand of music to a happier tone.

"On my baby’s dis my last sad ass album," he tweeted on Monday (June 13).

The upcoming musical maturation coincides with the "Richer" rhymer now shooting for more positive goals in life.

"I’m off dat jus wanna live happy travel get dis money," he continued.

The want for change comes following a seemingly trying last several months for the St. Petersburg, Fla. native who is known for his brand of somber soul. Last December, he deactivated his social media acounts after sharing a melancholy track called "Nirvana" that some fans assumed was an elaborate suicide note.

"If you're hearing this it's too late/I've been writin' this since Tuesday, today Friday that mean tomorrow's doomsday," Rod eerily rhymes on the track. "Tried to fight the pain but it ate me alive/Sad to say I lost a battle, against my mind/You should be happy for me homie no more sufferin'/We all got a day I guess we'll see each other then/I hope that heaven's real and one day we can reunite/And don't be crying for me I lived a wonderful life."

After fans raised concern, he responded to the outcry. "Sorry for da scare," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm super goood...Happy asf working on my new album...love y'all fasho doe dat was definitely a [suicide] prevention song."

Last month, Rod Wave was arrested and charged with battery after being accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend. The charges were eventually dropped.

Rod Wave is finalizing his new album as he is on the road headlining the For the Fans Tour. His last album, Soul Fly, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Check out Rod Wave's full list of tour dates below.