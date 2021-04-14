Rod Wave’s ‘Richer’ Lyrics

What's better than one 2020 XXL Freshman? Two. Rod Wave's Polo G-assisted track "Richer" is a standout from his SoulFly album, released last month. The Flynn Cranston and PlutoBrazy-constructed track rides on guitar-laden production with a heavy bass drum and mid-tempo 808s. The soft string instrumentals meshed with the rugged trap beat supports the two rappers' melodic bars.

In the "Heart on Ice" rhymer's typical fashion, Rod offers emotional crooning on the three-minute track, in which he and Polo look back on their respective journeys to stardom and celebrate where they are now.

"Richer" arrived as part of the Interscope Records signee's second studio album, SoulFly, which dropped on March 26 and landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart on April 4. The track saw its own success, debuting at No. 22 on the Hot 100 chart the same day the effort topped the 200 chart.

Check out the lyrics to Rod Wave's "Richer" featuring Polo G below.

INTRO: Rod Wave

The lotta fight I've been in

Ooh, ooh, mmm (Ayo, Pluto, you going brazy)

VERSE 1: Rod Wave

Niggas ain't gettin' no money, tell ’em quit that cappin' (Mmm)

Niggas ain't gettin' no money, tell ’em quit that cappin' (Mmm, yeah)

In this bitch relaxin', you ain't even did your taxes (Yeah)

We went triple platinum, Ion't wanna hear no naggin'

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, made it happen, uh, uh

Youngin' out that bottom, but he made it happen (Yeah)

I don't wanna make new friends, point me to my ends

Who he think he is in that brand new Benz?

They should've knew I was comin'

Since a lil' youngin', I knew I would get me somе money (Skrrt)

Know I turned nothing to something, I look at your cousin (Grr)

Thе youngin', 6 million and runnin'

And I promise to keep it one hunnid, keep it one hunnid

You see me grindin' and hustlin'

So, you got to respect me, fuck you, give me my check, please

PRE-CHORUS: Rod Wave

Youngin' chasin' dreams, reachin' for the stars (What else?)

Be all you can be, eat or you gon' starve (What else?)

A youngin' out that bottom, but he beat the odds (Yeah, yeah)

I ain't gon' lie, I had it hard (Yeah, yeah)

CHORUS: Rod Wave and Polo G

But now I'm richer than I've ever been (What else?)

I'm richer than I've ever been (Yeah)

I'm richer than I've ever been

I'm richer than I've ever been (Ever been)

He richer than he ever been (Oh, oh, oh)

VERSE 2: Polo G

I'm richer than ever, whippin' a Tesla, cars, hoes, et cetera

Hit him with pressure, my niggas won't let up

Tell them niggas to catch up, oh

Wake up, got a million in diamonds that sit on the dresser, oh

Run up that check, now I'm flexin' my muscles, I feel like a wrestler

’Cause we come from nothin' to Rollies and plaques

Fake love, it was holdin' him back

Flashbacks while he pourin' the yak

Since a young nigga, he just wanted a sack

Used to daydream ’bout thumbin' through racks

Heat tuck, it get cold in the ’Raq

Tears fall while he loadin' the strap

Seen it all, he just wanna relax, uh-uh

I'm richer than I ever been

Put my heart before the bag, worst shit I ever did

Gave you a second chance and you left again, uh

’Member days I used to wonder, "Would we ever win?"

PRE-CHORUS: Rod Wave

Youngin' chasin' dreams, reachin' for the stars (What else?)

Be all you can be, eat or you gon' starve (What else?)

A youngin' out that bottom, but he beat the odds (Yeah, yeah)

I ain't gon' lie, I had it hard (Yeah, yeah)

CHORUS: Rod Wave

But now I'm richer than I've ever been (What else?)

I'm richer than I've ever been (Yeah)

I'm richer than I've ever been

I'm richer than I've ever been (Ever been)

He richer than he ever been, ever been, ever been

OUTRO

Uh-uh, uh, uh, mmh (Yeah)

Grrah

Listen to Rod Wave's full-length "Richer" track with Polo G below.

