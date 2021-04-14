Rod Wave’s ‘Richer’ Lyrics
What's better than one 2020 XXL Freshman? Two. Rod Wave's Polo G-assisted track "Richer" is a standout from his SoulFly album, released last month. The Flynn Cranston and PlutoBrazy-constructed track rides on guitar-laden production with a heavy bass drum and mid-tempo 808s. The soft string instrumentals meshed with the rugged trap beat supports the two rappers' melodic bars.
In the "Heart on Ice" rhymer's typical fashion, Rod offers emotional crooning on the three-minute track, in which he and Polo look back on their respective journeys to stardom and celebrate where they are now.
"Richer" arrived as part of the Interscope Records signee's second studio album, SoulFly, which dropped on March 26 and landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart on April 4. The track saw its own success, debuting at No. 22 on the Hot 100 chart the same day the effort topped the 200 chart.
Check out the lyrics to Rod Wave's "Richer" featuring Polo G below.
INTRO: Rod Wave
The lotta fight I've been in
Ooh, ooh, mmm (Ayo, Pluto, you going brazy)
VERSE 1: Rod Wave
Niggas ain't gettin' no money, tell ’em quit that cappin' (Mmm)
Niggas ain't gettin' no money, tell ’em quit that cappin' (Mmm, yeah)
In this bitch relaxin', you ain't even did your taxes (Yeah)
We went triple platinum, Ion't wanna hear no naggin'
Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh, made it happen, uh, uh
Youngin' out that bottom, but he made it happen (Yeah)
I don't wanna make new friends, point me to my ends
Who he think he is in that brand new Benz?
They should've knew I was comin'
Since a lil' youngin', I knew I would get me somе money (Skrrt)
Know I turned nothing to something, I look at your cousin (Grr)
Thе youngin', 6 million and runnin'
And I promise to keep it one hunnid, keep it one hunnid
You see me grindin' and hustlin'
So, you got to respect me, fuck you, give me my check, please
PRE-CHORUS: Rod Wave
Youngin' chasin' dreams, reachin' for the stars (What else?)
Be all you can be, eat or you gon' starve (What else?)
A youngin' out that bottom, but he beat the odds (Yeah, yeah)
I ain't gon' lie, I had it hard (Yeah, yeah)
CHORUS: Rod Wave and Polo G
But now I'm richer than I've ever been (What else?)
I'm richer than I've ever been (Yeah)
I'm richer than I've ever been
I'm richer than I've ever been (Ever been)
He richer than he ever been (Oh, oh, oh)
VERSE 2: Polo G
I'm richer than ever, whippin' a Tesla, cars, hoes, et cetera
Hit him with pressure, my niggas won't let up
Tell them niggas to catch up, oh
Wake up, got a million in diamonds that sit on the dresser, oh
Run up that check, now I'm flexin' my muscles, I feel like a wrestler
’Cause we come from nothin' to Rollies and plaques
Fake love, it was holdin' him back
Flashbacks while he pourin' the yak
Since a young nigga, he just wanted a sack
Used to daydream ’bout thumbin' through racks
Heat tuck, it get cold in the ’Raq
Tears fall while he loadin' the strap
Seen it all, he just wanna relax, uh-uh
I'm richer than I ever been
Put my heart before the bag, worst shit I ever did
Gave you a second chance and you left again, uh
’Member days I used to wonder, "Would we ever win?"
PRE-CHORUS: Rod Wave
Youngin' chasin' dreams, reachin' for the stars (What else?)
Be all you can be, eat or you gon' starve (What else?)
A youngin' out that bottom, but he beat the odds (Yeah, yeah)
I ain't gon' lie, I had it hard (Yeah, yeah)
CHORUS: Rod Wave
But now I'm richer than I've ever been (What else?)
I'm richer than I've ever been (Yeah)
I'm richer than I've ever been
I'm richer than I've ever been (Ever been)
He richer than he ever been, ever been, ever been
OUTRO
Uh-uh, uh, uh, mmh (Yeah)
Grrah
Listen to Rod Wave's full-length "Richer" track with Polo G below.
