Rod Wave Arrested for Battery by Strangulation

UPDATE (May 19, 2022):

Rod Wave's battery case has been dismissed.

On Thursday (May 19), Rod Wave's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, released a statement confirming that the charge against his client has been dropped.

"Please be advised that myself and David Bigney representing Mr. Green has gotten the case dismissed," the statement reads. "The Nolle Pross/ No Info is on file currently with the Osceola County Clerks Office. This case was a misunderstanding between a Girlfriend and Boyfriend. That misunderstanding resulted in Mr. Green's arrest. After review of the evidence and speaking with witnesses, the State entered a Nolle Pross/ No Info on the matter and will not be pursuing charges. We thank the Osceola County State Attorney's Office for their professionalism."

ORIGINAL STORY (May 2, 2022):

Rod Wave has been arrested and charged with battery by strangulation in Florida.

The Florida rap-crooner, born Rodarius Green, was arrested this morning (May 2) in St. Petersburg, Fla. on a felony charge of battery by strangulation, XXL has confirmed via police records from Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Not much is known about the circumstances surrounding the arrest at this time. As of press time, Rod Wave remains in the custody of the St. Petersburg Police.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Rod Wave and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office for comment.

The arrest comes on the heels of the SoulFly artist announcing over the weekend that his fourth album, Beautiful Mind, is finished. The news of new music is a welcome sign for fans of the artist, who previously hinted that he would be leaving the music industry back in January.

"I'm only here for a little longer and when I say that I mean as in Rod Wave," he said in a video uploaded to Instagram. "I'm only here for a little minute, man. I done gave y'all straight dope, straight crack. Ain't nobody's fucking with me with that pen. This shit not really me, man. I'm not no people person, I'm not no center of attention ass nigga, I hate attention, man. I can't get on the internet without seeing my face or name."

"It's kind of like you sold your soul, bro, ’cause you say that's not you but for $300K it'll be me," he added.

Last December, Rod Wave had fans concerned after sharing a song titled "Nirvana," which features disturbing lyrics related to self-harm. Shortly afterward, he deactivated his social media accounts. He later apologized and set the record straight on his head space.