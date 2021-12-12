Rod Wave Responds to People Calling His New Song a Suicide Note

Rod Wave is setting the record straight after scaring fans with his new song "Nirvana."

Yesterday evening (Dec. 11), the popular Florida rap-crooner got on Instagram Live and spoke on what he says was an overreaction to a fictional track.

"Why the fuck people take that shit and just say that was my suicide letter?" a clearly perturbed Rod said in the IG Live video. "That's not how that works. That's not how suicide letters work. You don't go to a studio and record a suicide letter."

He added, "Real fans of me, people that listen to my music and fuck with me, they know what my music be like, feel what I'm saying? So, shit, they should already...But all the blogs and shit posting...just like cooking up shit saying, 'Rod posting a suicide letter.' That's not true, bro."

The former XXL Freshman also shot down speculation that the song was a strange attempt at grabbing attention. "Fuck niggas hating, talking ’bout I'm looking for attention," Rod snapped. "Bitch, who the fuck needs attention? You forgot who the fuck I was? I don't need new attention. Did you not see my tour? Did you not see my album sales? I don't need no extra attention. I had already deleted my Insta and my Twitter and all that shit because of the extra attention. I don't need no extra attention from nobody. I'm good."

On Saturday morning (Dec. 11), Rod had the internet going nuts when he released the snippet of the track "Nirvana," in which he raps about suicide. "If you're hearing this it's too late/I've been writin' this since Tuesday, today Friday that mean tomorrow's doomsday," Rod starts off the track. "Tried to fight the pain but it ate me alive/Sad to say I lost a battle, against my mind/You should be happy for me homie no more sufferin'/We all got a day I guess we'll see each other then/I hope that heaven's real and one day we can reunite/And don't be crying for me I lived a wonderful life."

Alarmed fans hopped on social media to share their thoughts. "@rodwave Don’t Go out Like This Baby We NEEEEEEEED Youuuu," one fan posted on Twitter. "I’ll be Iost Fr Mane DONT DO US LIKE THAT!!!!"

"Bro I cannot lose rod wave pls," another person wrote. "Rod talk to somebody get some help your music help me grow as person. When I went to your concert in Dallas I truly Tiered up by your Presence. You’re the only artist I ever felt that connection through your music. U helped me during thehardtimes."

A short time later, Rod responded to fans' concerns, making a statement about the uproar on his Instagram Story. "Sorry for da scare," he wrote. "I'm super goood...Happy asf working on my new album...love y'all fasho doe dat was definitely a [suicide] prevention song."

Rod Wave has set the record straight.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.