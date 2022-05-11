Rod Wave Allegedly Choked Ex-Girlfriend Until She Couldn’t Breathe – Report

UPDATE (May 19, 2022):

Rod Wave's battery case has been dismissed.

On Thursday (May 19), Rod Wave's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, released a statement confirming that the charge against his client has been dropped.

"Please be advised that myself and David Bigney representing Mr. Green has gotten the case dismissed," the statement reads. "The Nolle Pross/ No Info is on file currently with the Osceola County Clerks Office. This case was a misunderstanding between a Girlfriend and Boyfriend. That misunderstanding resulted in Mr. Green's arrest. After review of the evidence and speaking with witnesses, the State entered a Nolle Pross/ No Info on the matter and will not be pursuing charges. We thank the Osceola County State Attorney's Office for their professionalism."

ORIGINAL STORY (May 11, 2022):

Details surrounding Rod Wave's recent arrest have surfaced.

According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times published this afternoon (May 11), Rod Wave's arrest for battery by strangulation stems from a situation where he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend until she couldn't breathe on April 24.

An arrest warrant reportedly states that Wave entered the unidentified woman's bedroom while she was asleep and proceeded to strangle her. The couple's two children were in a different room in the house.

The woman claims Rod Wave's reasoning for the attack was that she had been speaking to other men. She also told police they had previously dated for four years and that she sustained a scratch “near the left center of her neck" from Wave's attack.

As originally reported, Rod Wave was arrested on May 2 in St. Petersburg, Fla. on a felony charge of battery by strangulation. At the time Wave was apprehended, there was no public information of the details surrounding the arrest.

All of this directly follows Wave's recent announcement that he had finished work on his upcoming album Beautiful Mind. Shortly before that, in January, he had hinted at his impending end as a musical artist.

"I'm only here for a little longer and when I say that I mean as in Rod Wave," he said in a video on social media. "I'm only here for a little minute, man. I done gave y'all straight dope, straight crack. Ain't nobody's fucking with me with that pen. This shit not really me, man. I'm not no people person, I'm not no center of attention ass nigga, I hate attention, man. I can't get on the internet without seeing my face or name."

XXL has reached out to Rod Wave's team and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office for additional comment on his arrest.