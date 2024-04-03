Rod Wave Arrested for Gun Possession

Rod Wave has been arrested for gun possession in Florida.

Rod Wave Arrested

On Wednesday (April 3), Rod Wave was arrested in Manatee, Fla. Little is known about the details surrounding the arrest. However, the Florida rap-crooner has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rod Wave's attorney Bradford Cohen has released the following statement to XXL concerning Rod's arrest: "He was wrongfully arrested, he is not a convicted felon, he committed no crime and the responsible parties for this sham arrest will be held accountable. The Judge already immediately released him without requiring a bond."

XXL has reached out to Rod Wave's reps and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office in Florida for comment.

Rod Wave's Past Legal Issues

In May of 2022, Rod Wave was arrested for battery by strangulation in connection to an altercation with his ex-girlfriend. The case was dismissed a couple weeks later.

Rod Wave has been quiet for the first quarter of 2024 after dropping his massively successful Nostalgia album last September, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Rod spent the last part of the year promoting the album on the Nostalgia Tour, which ran from October through December. He recenty made headlines for getting into a beef with Boosie BadAzz over a sample clearance.