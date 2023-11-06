Rod Wave Fan Runs on Stage, Jumps Back Into Crowd Before Security Can Grab Him

An intrepid Rod Wave fan ran on stage during the rapper's recent show but turned and jumped back into the crowd when security gave chase.

Rod Wave Fan Jumps on Stage During Show

Rod Wave is currently knee deep in his Nostalgia Tour. On Nov. 4, he performed at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. During the show, a fan tried to run up on the rap-crooner but was thwarted by security.

In video of the incident, which can be seen below, Rod Wave is being lowered into the stage while performing when the fan easily hops up onto the stage. He runs up behind Rod, who has his back turned. Two security guards then take action and run down on the stage crasher. The person quickly retreats and jumps back into the crowd, landing in the middle of a sea of people.

Rod Wave Performs Tour Stunt

Rod Wave kicked off his Nostalgia Tour on Oct. 19 in Lincoln, Neb. in promotion of his album of the same name, which was released in September. His tour made headlines after the first date when he jumped off a balcony in a wild stunt. Video of the incident had him trending on X, formerly known as Twitter.

See video of a Rod Wave fan running on stage, then jumping back into the crowd when security begins to pursue him.

Watch a Clip of Rod Wave's Recent Tour Performance