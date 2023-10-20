Rod Wave Jumps Off Balcony in Wild Stunt During Performance

Rod Wave shocked fans at the kick off of his Nostalgia Tour when he jumped off the balcony in a wild stunt during his performance.

Rod Wave Falls Off Balcony During His Performance

On Friday (Oct. 20), video surfaced on social media of Rod Wave's kick-off performance of his Nostalgia Tour in Lincoln, Neb., on Thursday (Oct. 19). In the clip, which you can view below, the South Florida rapper-crooner is performing his heartbreaking ballad "Come See Me" where talks about jumping out of a window.

During his performance, Rod climbs up a fake building on stage and just like the song's lyrics, he stands in front of the window. He then braces himself and spreads his arms wide before falling off the balcony, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

But don't worry, Rod is perfectly fine. The boxes below the stage cushioned his fall. Nevertheless, it's a wild concert stunt.

Fans' Reaction to Rod Wave's Falling Off the Balcony

Rod's wild concert stunt has left many fans scratching their heads. Many are wondering why the 24-year-old artist, who is a fairly heavy-set guy, is jumping off a balcony, which in itself is dangerous.

"Rod wave out here making fans look bad cuz wtf was that [loudly crying emoji] breh tried to take himself out," tweeted on fan.

"Rod Wave is a waste of money no stage presence at all if he acting like he in a musical jumping off the balcony [three tears of joy emojis]," another person wrote.

A third fan seemed concerned about Rod Wave's mental health, tweeting: "Alot of yall laughin at Rod Wave but im praying for him [weary face emoji] he has major signs of depression."

In the end, Rod Wave is fine and well. It was only a stunt for theatrics that was based on the lyrics of his song, which you listen below.

Peep Rod Wave's wild concert stunt below.

Watch Rod Wave Jump Off the Balcony in Wild Concert Stunt

Watch Rod Wave's "Come See Me" Video