Rod Wave is seen in a newly released video sprinting for cover after his entourage opens fire in a shooting that occurred on Easter Sunday in Florida.

Video Shows Rod Wave Running for Cover

On Thursday (April 4), a video emerged online of Rod Wave running for cover after his entourage appeared to open fire at an Easter Sunday gathering. The shooting ended up injuring four people, including a 17-year-old and resulted in five men being arrested with ties to the rapper. Wave himself was arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm on Wednesday (April 3), but the information was later deemed inaccurate and he was released.

Rod Wave's attorney Bradford Cohen released a statement to XXL shortly after Rod's arrest confirming he was "wrongfully arrested."

"He is not a convicted felon, he committed no crime and the responsible parties for this sham arrest will be held accountable," Cohen said. "The Judge already immediately released him without requiring a bond."

St. Petersburg Police Department Shares Statement

On Thursday, a representative for the St. Petersburg Police confirmed with XXL that Rod Wave had been released. Apparently the rapper was merely with the men who had been arrested and charged with the shooting.

"On Easter evening, during a large gathering outside of the Sonic Sports Bar and Lounge, 400 49 Street South, four people were shot. Thankfully, all of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries," the representative said in a statement. "Detectives immediately got to work to identify and find the suspects. Through investigative means, they identified two houses connected to the suspects...Both homes are rented by rap artist Rodarius Green aka Rod Wave, or one of his businesses."

The statement continued, "On Monday evening our SWAT team served a search warrant at the St. Petersburg house. We arrested two men on drug and weapons charges, but we didn’t find the shooters. Rod Wave was with them during the arrest. Multiple items were seized during this investigation including: five rifles, five handguns, ammunition, over $10,000.00 in US currency, and miscellaneous pieces of jewelry. Rod Wave was taken into custody and he was later released."

Two other individuals, Elias Torres and Willie Cookinson, later turned themselves in and were charged with second-degree murder for the shooting.

"Rod Wave was taken into custody and initially charged as being a felon in possession of ammunition," the statement read. "It was determined that the charge was inaccurate and he was released hours later. Currently, he faces no charges in connection with the Easter Shooting."

See the video of Rod Wave running away from the shooting scene below.

Watch Rod Wave Run for Cover During Shooting