Here Are the Craziest Hip-Hop Performance Moments of 2022

In 2022, the concert and festival season attendance rebounded to pre-pandemic levels as fans paid big money to see their favorite music stars. Concertgoers have also witnessed some of the craziest moments at various hip-hop shows. And in the age of social media, many of those wild incidents were captured on video.

Kevin Gates, arguably had the craziest moments onstage in 2022. There's never a dull moment when the Baton Rouge, La. rapper is rocking the microphone. On several occasions, Gates went viral for his sexually-explicit performances at his shows. In one video, a fan captured a security guard's reaction, while the Khaza artist is vividly detailing how he would pleasure a woman in the bedroom. Watching the security guard squirm as Gates imitates coitus is a crazy moment that you have to see to believe.

Occasionally, at a rap show, an overzealous fan jumps onstage at their own peril. For example, while Lil Baby was performing at the 2022 Openair Frauenfeld festival, a young man hopped on the platform and tried to interact with the Atlanta rapper. Instantly, a security guard pushed the fan off the stage so hard that he went airborne into a metal fence protecting the crowd. The brutal force of how that fan landed on that barricade is something that he surely won't forget.

Another crazy moment happened at the 2022 Rolling Loud Festival in Miami. Kid Cudi became the headliner, replacing Kanye West, who abruptly dropped out of the event at the last minute. But things didn't go as planned when the Cleveland rapper hit the stage. Apparently, Cudi was getting pelted with objects thrown by unruly fans. At one point, he warned the crowd that he would leave if another thing was thrown onstage. Seconds later, another object was hurtled toward the stage, and Cudi dropped his microphone and dipped.

Overall, this list features some of the craziest moments at hip-hop shows that fans will never forget or stop talking about. Check them out below.