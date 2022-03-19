Goonew Reportedly Shot and Killed

Maryland rapper Goonew has reportedly been shot and killed.

The up-and-coming rhymer's death occurred in District Heights, Md. on Friday afternoon (March 18). The Prince George County Police Department confirmed the killing on Saturday (March 19).

"Homicide Unit detectives are working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man Friday in the unincorporated section of District Heights," a statement released on the police department's blog reads. "The victim is 24-year-old Markelle Morrow of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case."

The name given by police matches the name of the author on Goonew's YouTube and Pandora pages. Additionally, The Washington Post reports that they have confirmed the rapper's passing with his manager.

The tragic incident was first reported on Friday night by the Prince George County Police Department, who initially broke news of the shooting via Twitter. At the time, they did not disclose the victim's name.

"We are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 3400 block of Walters Lane in District Heights," the PGCPD tweeted. "At approx. 5:40 pm, officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital for life [threatening] injuries. At approx. 7:30 pm, the victim was pronounced dead."

Goonew's death comes less than three years after a shooting incident that left the rapper hospitalized in 2019.

Rappers have been offering their condolences to the rhymer via social media. Fellow DMV MCs Cordae and IDK both posted R.I.P. tweets in remembrance of Goonew.

Goonew, who was known for his low-tone flow, had been making noise in the DMV over the past few years with projects like Certified Goon (2017), Big 64 (2018), Goonwick (2018), Back From Hell (2019) and Short Temper (2021). In late February, he released his most recent single, "Back Inna Mix," on Big 64 Entertainment.