Video Appears to Show Goonew’s Deceased Body Standing Upright Onstage During Club Farewell

Content in this article of a deceased body may be disturbing to some readers.

Video clips are going viral that appear to show rapper Goonew's deceased body standing upright at a club farewell event.

Last night (April 3), an event titled The Last Show was held in celebration of Goonew's life at Bliss Nightclub in Washington, D.C. Clips from the gathering quickly began going viral on social media, appearing to show the DMV rapper's corpse standing upright onstage.

Goonew was shot and killed on Fri., March 18. He was 24 years old.

While it remains unconfirmed if it was Goonew's actual body or a wax recreation, many people are taking the video clips at face value. Additionally, a rapper by the name of Black Fortune, who performed at the event, posted on his Instagram Stories, "No this ain't no wax figure my Brodie went out gansta." You can see that post further down in this story.

Goonew's name is currently the No. 10 trending topic on Twitter in the United States. One of the first posts on Facebook showing the club scene has over 10,000 shares. 50 Cent even replied to a viral tweet, which you can see further down in this story as well.

Goonew's apparent body can be seen wearing sneakers, jeans, an Amiri hoodie and a crown on his head.

Black Fortune wrote on his IG Story, "No this ain't no wax figure my Brodie went out gansta," claiming that it was not a wax figure onstage.

Goonew Black Fortune Instagram Story Black Fortune via Instagram

A description for the event via the EventBrite listing read:

As aforementioned, 50 Cent commented, "Oh shit! I just realized what this is."

Many other people have been weighing in as well, including fans of the late rapper who are upset with what took place. There are also people speaking out in defense of him family's decision, as a woman who appeared to be Goonew's mother was apparently in attendance and onstage at one point throughout the event as well. See reactions below.

We have reached out to Bliss Nightclub for further information on the event.