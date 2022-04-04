Club Responds to Backlash for Goonew’s Deceased Body Standing on Stage

Content in this article of a deceased body may be disturbing to some readers.

Reps for Bliss nightclub in Washington, D.C., have issued a statement to XXL following the backlash for allowing Goonew's deceased body to stand upright onstage at a farewell event inside their venue.

"Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans," reads the statement. "Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss DC."

The statement from Bliss nightclub is in response to the backlash after viral clips surfaced online featuring Goonew’s deceased body on display at what can be described as a home-going event.

On Sunday (April 3), a gathering called The Final Show was held in celebration of Goonew's life at Bliss Nightclub in Washington, D.C. Clips from the event have been circulating all over social media. The video show the late DMV rapper's apparent corpse standing upright wearing sneakers, jeans, an Amiri hoodie and a crown on his head.

Warning: Video could be disturbing to some readers.

Black Fortune, a rapper who performed at the event, posted on his Instagram Stories a snippet from the club and claimed that it was Goonew’s body. "No this ain't no wax figure my Brodie went out gansta," he wrote.

Goonew Black Fortune Instagram Story Black Fortune via Instagram loading...

A description for the gathering listed on Eventbrite read:

"NEW VENUE LOCATION, OLD TICKETS WILL BE CANCELED Please be at the facility by 3:30 pm for security checkpoints. PLEASE HAVE YOUR ID READY TO BE PRESENTED AT THE SECURITY CHECKPOINTS. *Make sure the name on your ID matches the name of your ticket* NO ENTRY AFTER 4:50 PM. *No Exceptions* NO BAGS WILL BE PERMITTED IN THE BUILDING AS THIS IS A HANDS FREE EVENT. *No Exceptions*. THIS INCLUDES: Diaper Bags, Purses, Fanny Packs, Crossbody Bags or Lunch Boxes. NO STROLLERS WILL BE PERMITTED IN THE BUILDING. MASKS ARE MANDATORY. NO RE-ENTRY. *No Exceptions*

Goonew was shot and killed on March 18, in District Heights, Md. The 24-year-old rapper’s death was confirmed by The Prince George County Police Department on March 19.

"Homicide Unit detectives are working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man Friday in the unincorporated section of District Heights," a statement released on the police department's blog reads. "The victim is 24-year-old Markelle Morrow of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case."

Goonew's death comes less than three years after the rapper survived a shooting attempt on his life in 2019.