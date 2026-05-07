YNW Melly Denied Bond Again After Seven Years in Jail

Following multiple attempts to be freed ahead of his initial trial and retrial, YNW Melly has once again been denied bond after spending seven years in jail fighting his case.

The South Florida rapper has his latest bond hearing on Thursday (April 30), the first with his new legal team. The ruling on whether he would be released before his double-murder trial was deferred. On Wednesday (May 6), Broward County, Fla., judge Martin S. Fein finally decided to deny the rapper's release.

Melly has been pushing for a bond for the past several years, going as far as suing the Broward County Sheriff's Office in 2024 and claiming they were violating his human rights in an attempt to be released. However, his efforts have been unfruitful.

Melly is being charged with killing two of his childhood friends in 2018. His first trial in 2023 ended in a mistrial, and the prosecution decided to run it back. Since then, there have been multiple delays. That October, Melly was additionally charged with witness tampering. The charges were dropped in January.

Last August, Melly dropped his legal team and added high-powered attorney Drew Findling to his counsel. Findling is also working on Lil Durk's murder-for-hire case. His client list also includes Cardi B, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, YFN Lucci and others.

YNW Melly's retrial is now scheduled for next January.

XXL has reached out to YNW Melly's attorney for comment.

See Court Documents Showing the Ruling on YNW Melly's Bond

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