Lil Pump Brings Fan in Wheelchair Onstage – Watch

Lil Pump’s shows tend to get wild and crazy. But at one concert, the Pumper brought a fan in a wheelchair onstage to rock out with him.

On Saturday (May 21), Lil Pump shared a video on his Instagram page, a video from his performance at the Metro Metro Festival in Montreal, Canada, on Friday (May 20). In the clip, the “Gucci Gang” rapper spotted athlete Woody Belfort (@woody_belfort on Instagram), who uses a wheelchair, in the crowd. Pump immediately calls him up to the stage.

It took a while, but eventually, Woody reaches the stage and is carefully placed in his wheelchair by handlers at the festival. Then Lil Pump launches into his anthem 2017 banger “D. Rose” and allows Belfort to do his thing. Amazingly, Woody does a backflip in his wheelchair and bench-pressed himself a few times while in his chair.

As one fan pointed out, it looked like Woody hit the crowd with the puppet dance to “D. Rose.” It was amazing. Check it out below.

This isn’t the first time Lil Pump brought a fan in a wheelchair up with him onstage. Back in December of 2017, the Miami rapper instructed the audience at a show in Utah to bring a fan named Cameron onto the stage. Once the wheelchair fan made it to the stage he raised his fist in the air. Then, on cue, Pump begins to perform "D. Rose" and Cameron is gyrating in his chair to the boisterous track.

There’s never a dull moment at a Lil Pump show. Check out Lil Pump and Woody Belfort rocking out to "D. Rose" below.