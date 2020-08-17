Here Are Lil Pump’s Wildest Moments in His Rap Career

Since releasing his 2017 single "Gucci Gang," Lil Pump has embarked on a wild, successful journey with his rap career. The Miami-bred rapper, born Gazzy Garcia, has experienced plenty of ups and some downs over the the past three years, both onstage and off.

During his career, the 2018 XXL Freshman artist has never backed down, even when challenged by authority and during run-ins with the police. Case in point: back in December of 2018, Pump had an intense showdown with cops at Miami International Airport that was captured on video. In the same month, the Harverd Dropout rapper found himself in a Denmark jail after giving Scandinavian police the middle finger.

When Pump is not challenging authority, he's confronting rude fans. At his Connecticut show in 2017, he screamed at a person who threw a plastic bottle at him during his performance. If that wasn't enough, he then threw the microphone right in the fan's face, which sparked a huge brawl inside the venue.

Some of Pump's wildest moments also happened on social media. One of the most outrageous moments on his Instagram page occurred in November of 2018, when he decided to urinate on his money. Yes, he did that. Then, the "Racks on Racks" rapper reportedly fired his manager because they wouldn't help Pump pick up the soiled currency.

In the end, when it comes to Lil Pump's eccentric personality he's certainly a wild one. So XXL decided to put together a list of Lil Pump's wildest moments in his rap career. Some of his antics are hilarious while others are downright bizarre. Take a look for yourself below.