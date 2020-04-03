Here Are the Most Insane Hip-Hop Mosh Pits

If you've ever been to a summer music festival then you know that moshing is part of the concert-going experience—especially at a rap show.

To the uninitiated person, a mosh pit just looks like a bunch of people bumping into each other, but there's actually camaraderie and a little bit of science between moshers who engage in this activity. While fans love moshing, it's not without its hazards, ranging from physical assaults, broken bones, nose bleeds and, in some cases, seizures. But we're here to talk about the good stuff.

Many rappers are known for their high-energy shots that consist of crowd-surfing, stage diving and insane mosh pits. A Travis Scott show, for example, is not complete without a wild mosh pit exploding amongst a packed crowd. At a Ski Mask The Slump God show, the Florida rapper always demands that multiple mosh pits happen simultaneously. During a Wu-Tang Clan concert at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, a mosh pit included both male and female fans pushing each other around. It's rare for women to jump into a mosh pit so when it happens, it's a rambunctious celebration of intersectionality.

But there have been some crazy, near-riotous mosh pits at rap shows. One wild mosh pit happened at DMX's performance at Woodstock 1999. The way the Ruff Ryders rapper held thousands of people's attention while they were crowd-surfing and moshing simultaneously was surreal. Back in 1996, at an Onyx concert in Newark, N.J., a riotous mosh pit led to punches being thrown, gang fights and, at one point, someone picked up a chair and smashed it over another concert-goer.

Moshing can be a form of emotional release for fans and a memorable experience that lasts a lifetime. XXL highlights some of the Most Insane Hip-Hop Mosh Pits.

  • Travis Scott

    Lollapalooza Stockholm (June 2019)

  • Kendrick Lamar

    Manchester Apollo in England (July 2013)

  • Lil Uzi Vert

    Coachella Music & Arts Festival (April 2017)

  • Sheck Wes

    Rolling Loud Miami (May 2019)

  • Flatbush Zombies

    Concord Music Hall in Chicago (March 2016)

  • XXXTentacion

    Rolling Loud Miami (May 2017)

  • City Morgue

    Wall of Death Grey Day Tour, Los Angeles (August 2019)

  • Ski Mask The Slump God

    Rolling Loud Miami (May 2019)

  • Chief Keef

    Woohah! Festival, Netherlands (July 2018)

  • Juice Wrld

    Smash Festival in Stockholm, Sweden (July 2019)

  • Suicideboys

    Stodoła Venue in Warsaw, Poland (August 2018)

  • DMX

    Woodstock in Rome, New York (July 1999)

  • Lil Pump

    Wireless Festival, London (July 2018)

  • A$AP Rocky

    Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden (December 2019)

  • Pouya

    House of Blues in Cleveland, Ohio (June 2018)

  • Denzel Curry

    Woohah! Festival, Netherlands (July 2018)

  • Tyler, The Creator

    Lollapalooza in Chicago (August 2018)

  • Onyx

    Concert in Newark, N.J. (1996)

  • Playboi Carti

    Les Ardentes Festival in Belgium (July 2018 )

  • Wu-Tang Clan

    Coachella Music & Arts Festival (April 2013)

  • Tech N9ne

    Strictly Strange Tour in Arizona (April 2017)

  • Ice-T with Body Count

    Mayhem Festival, Chicago (June 2014)

